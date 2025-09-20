ISIS bomb-making factory uncovered in Ranchi, Jharkhand

The Delhi Police and Jharkhand Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have arrested Ashhar Danish, a student preparing for the SSC exam, from the Tabarak Lodge in Ranchi's Islamnagar area. The arrest was made after the interrogation of another terrorist, Aftab Qureshi. Danish's room at the lodge was found to be a bomb-making factory and recruitment center for ISIS .

Bomb factory Explosives tested in Subarnarekha river During the raid, authorities recovered gunpowder, bombs, large quantities of potassium nitrate, and improvised weapons from Danish's room. The explosives were tested in the Subarnarekha River. Potassium nitrate, a chemical compound used in fertilizers and gunpowder production, was also found. Police said this discovery confirmed that Danish was involved in making bombs for ISIS terrorists.

Recruitment process Danish recruited by Pakistani handler Danish was radicalized and recruited by a Pakistani handler through social media, according to NDTV, which cited sources. The recruitment process involved encrypted groups on the messaging platform Signal, disguised under mundane names like "intern interview" or "business idea." These groups were also used to raise funds for purchasing bomb-making materials from online platforms.