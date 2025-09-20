'You are so cute': Man's interaction with Korean tourists goes viral India Sep 20, 2025

A video from Delhi's India Gate is going viral, showing a man interacting in a way that made the tourists visibly uncomfortable toward two Korean tourists.

He asks for a fist bump and a hug, and makes comments like "You are so cute. I love you," while the women look clearly uncomfortable.

The clip has sparked outrage online, with many calling out the behavior as unacceptable.