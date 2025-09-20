Next Article
'You are so cute': Man's interaction with Korean tourists goes viral
India
A video from Delhi's India Gate is going viral, showing a man interacting in a way that made the tourists visibly uncomfortable toward two Korean tourists.
He asks for a fist bump and a hug, and makes comments like "You are so cute. I love you," while the women look clearly uncomfortable.
The clip has sparked outrage online, with many calling out the behavior as unacceptable.
People are calling this out as harassment, not humor
People on social media are calling this out as harassment, not humor, and some are urging police to step in.
The incident has also raised worries about how safe foreign visitors feel in India—especially since nearly 10 million tourists visited the country last year.
Many are saying it's time to take tourist safety more seriously.