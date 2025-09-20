LOADING...
BMW crash case: Court defers Gaganpreet Kaur's bail hearing
The police have sought more time to collect key evidence

By Snehil Singh
Sep 20, 2025
03:07 pm
What's the story

A Delhi court has postponed the bail hearing of Gaganpreet Kaur, the prime accused in a fatal BMW accident that killed Deputy Secretary Navjot Singh and injured his wife, Sandeep. The Patiala House Court deferred the hearing to September 24 after police sought more time to collect key evidence, including Kaur's phone and driving license. Investigators told Judicial Magistrate Ankit Garg they oppose granting bail at this stage as their probe is still in its early stages.

Evidence collection

Kaur's phone contains important messages sent after crash: Police

Kaur's husband, Parikshit Makkad, currently has her mobile phone, which is crucial for the investigation. The police said it contains important messages sent after the crash. Makkad is expected to hand over the phone soon. Meanwhile, Kaur remains in judicial custody till September 27. She has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder and rash driving in connection with this case.

Evidence preservation

Court issues notice on application seeking preservation of CCTV footage

The court has also issued a notice on an application seeking the preservation of CCTV footage from the accident site. On Thursday, it had observed that there is no provision for sharing such footage with an accused in a criminal case. The police have registered a case under various penal provisions, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder and rash and negligent driving, after the incident.

Case details

Police probing possible evidence tampering attempts after incident

The accident took place on September 14, around 1:00pm, near Dhaula Kuan. Singh and his wife were returning from Bangla Sahib Gurdwara on a motorcycle when they were hit by Kaur's BMW. Makkad was in the passenger seat at the time of the crash. The police are also probing possible evidence tampering attempts after the incident, including Kaur's alleged visit to a hospital nearly 19km away from the accident site.