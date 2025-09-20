BMW crash case: Court defers Gaganpreet Kaur's bail hearing

A Delhi court has postponed the bail hearing of Gaganpreet Kaur, the prime accused in a fatal BMW accident that killed Deputy Secretary Navjot Singh and injured his wife, Sandeep. The Patiala House Court deferred the hearing to September 24 after police sought more time to collect key evidence, including Kaur's phone and driving license. Investigators told Judicial Magistrate Ankit Garg they oppose granting bail at this stage as their probe is still in its early stages.

Evidence collection Kaur's phone contains important messages sent after crash: Police Kaur's husband, Parikshit Makkad, currently has her mobile phone, which is crucial for the investigation. The police said it contains important messages sent after the crash. Makkad is expected to hand over the phone soon. Meanwhile, Kaur remains in judicial custody till September 27. She has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder and rash driving in connection with this case.

Evidence preservation Court issues notice on application seeking preservation of CCTV footage The court has also issued a notice on an application seeking the preservation of CCTV footage from the accident site. On Thursday, it had observed that there is no provision for sharing such footage with an accused in a criminal case. The police have registered a case under various penal provisions, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder and rash and negligent driving, after the incident.