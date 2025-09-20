Next Article
427 dead, over 1,700 injured in Himachal monsoon mayhem : Report
India
Between June 20 and September 20, 2024, incessant monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh have led to the loss of 427 lives—243 from rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, drowning, and lightning, and 184 from road accidents.
The state's roads, power lines, and water supplies have taken a major hit.
Over 1,700 people injured
The heavy rains didn't just make travel tough—they blocked nearly 400 roads (including key highways), knocked out power in dozens of areas, and left many without safe drinking water.
On top of that, over 1,700 people were injured and hundreds of animals died.
Damage to crops and public property has been massive, making recovery a huge challenge for local communities.