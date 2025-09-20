Rajnath to visit Morocco, first by any Indian Defence Minister

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will start a two-day official visit to Morocco on September 22. This is the first visit by an Indian Defence Minister to the North African country. The visit will strengthen strategic ties between India and Morocco, with key focus areas including enhanced defense cooperation and industrial collaboration. During his trip, Singh will inaugurate Tata Advanced Systems Maroc's new manufacturing facility for Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP) 8x8 in Berrechid.

Milestone achievement Berrechid plant marks a significant milestone for India The Berrechid plant is the first Indian defense manufacturing unit on African soil, a major achievement under India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The development highlights the expanding global footprint of India's defense industry. Singh's visit comes at the invitation of Morocco's Minister Delegate of National Defense Abdellatif Loudiyi, further underscoring its importance in strengthening bilateral ties between India and Morocco.

Strategic discussions Singh likely to sign MoU on defense cooperation During his visit, Singh will hold bilateral talks with Loudiyi to discuss ways to enhance defense cooperation and strategic partnerships. He is also expected to meet Morocco's Minister of Industry and Trade, Ryad Mezzour, for industrial collaboration discussions. A key outcome of the visit is likely to be the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Defence Cooperation, which would formalize exchanges, training programs, and industrial linkages between the two countries.