Rajnath to visit Morocco, first by any Indian Defence Minister
What's the story
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will start a two-day official visit to Morocco on September 22. This is the first visit by an Indian Defence Minister to the North African country. The visit will strengthen strategic ties between India and Morocco, with key focus areas including enhanced defense cooperation and industrial collaboration. During his trip, Singh will inaugurate Tata Advanced Systems Maroc's new manufacturing facility for Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP) 8x8 in Berrechid.
Milestone achievement
Berrechid plant marks a significant milestone for India
The Berrechid plant is the first Indian defense manufacturing unit on African soil, a major achievement under India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The development highlights the expanding global footprint of India's defense industry. Singh's visit comes at the invitation of Morocco's Minister Delegate of National Defense Abdellatif Loudiyi, further underscoring its importance in strengthening bilateral ties between India and Morocco.
Strategic discussions
Singh likely to sign MoU on defense cooperation
During his visit, Singh will hold bilateral talks with Loudiyi to discuss ways to enhance defense cooperation and strategic partnerships. He is also expected to meet Morocco's Minister of Industry and Trade, Ryad Mezzour, for industrial collaboration discussions. A key outcome of the visit is likely to be the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Defence Cooperation, which would formalize exchanges, training programs, and industrial linkages between the two countries.
Diplomatic progress
India-Morocco relations have gained momentum since 2015
India-Morocco relations have gained momentum since a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and King Mohammed VI in 2015. The upcoming visit is expected to give fresh impetus to this growing partnership, especially in defense and strategic sectors. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said Indian Navy ships have made regular port calls at Casablanca in recent years, with the new agreement set to further consolidate maritime cooperation between both nations.