BMW crash: Bail hearing of accused Gaganpreet Kaur deferred

Kaur's husband has her phone

Kaur's husband, Parikshit Makkad, currently has her phone—which police say holds important messages sent after the crash—and he's expected to hand it over soon.

For now, Kaur stays in judicial custody until September 27.

Police allege she tried to tamper with evidence after the accident, including going to a hospital nearly 19km away.

Kaur faces charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and rash driving.