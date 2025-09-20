BMW crash: Bail hearing of accused Gaganpreet Kaur deferred
Gaganpreet Kaur, accused of causing a BMW crash that killed Deputy Secretary Navjot Singh and injured his wife Sandeep, has had her bail hearing moved to September 24.
The Patiala House Court delayed things because police still need to collect key evidence like her phone and driving license.
The court also issued notice on the application for preservation of CCTV footage from the accident site.
Kaur's husband has her phone
Kaur's husband, Parikshit Makkad, currently has her phone—which police say holds important messages sent after the crash—and he's expected to hand it over soon.
For now, Kaur stays in judicial custody until September 27.
Police allege she tried to tamper with evidence after the accident, including going to a hospital nearly 19km away.
Kaur faces charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and rash driving.