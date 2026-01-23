Chandigarh just had its hottest January day on record
India
Chandigarh hit a surprising 26.3°C on January 22—the highest in data available since 2012, according to the IMD.
This was eight degrees above normal, thanks to a weather system that blocked cold winds and brought in warmer air instead.
Ambala and Ludhiana also saw unusually high temps for this time of year.
Why does this matter?
If you've been sweating it out lately, relief is on the way—rain is expected on January 23, which could cool things down by up to 10 degrees over the next few days.
But heads up: dense fog is likely from January 24-26, which could make visibility really poor.
Also, air quality isn't great right now (AQI at 158), so those with breathing issues should take care.