'Dafa ho jaao': AISA, CJP joint presser turns chaotic
What's the story
A press conference held by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and AISA chief Neha Bora turned chaotic in New Delhi on Thursday. The event was marred by disruptions, with some people in the crowd shouting "Band karo...dafa ho jaao" (Stop it; get lost). The joint press conference was held a day before the CJP's 'Lehra do Tiranga' protest march at Delhi's Connaught Place. Bora eventually asked the management to escort the disruptors out.
Protest suppression
Dipke accuses authorities of suppressing student protests
During the press conference, Dipke accused authorities of suppressing student protests in Delhi.
He claimed opposition leaders such as former chief ministers Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal and Pinarayi Vijayan were also detained for joining these protests.
"And all this for whom? For one man, Gyanesh Kumar," he said, referring to the chief election commissioner.
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VIDEO | Delhi: Chaos erupts during a press conference addressed by AISA president Neha Bora and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke at the Press Club of India. pic.twitter.com/DEViKWO6Q8— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 15, 2026
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'Modi using state machinery to protect CEC': Dipke
Dipke also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misusing state machinery to protect CEC Kumar.
"These organizations, all of Delhi's youth are fighting on the streets. They are being dragged on the streets. Neha has been dragged, Ayesha has been dragged...For whom? To save one Gyanesh Kumar," Dipke said at the press conference, which was also attended by actor Prakash Raj.
Dipke said the government was waging "war against its own citizens" to protect Kumar.
Journalist harassment
AISA activist expresses solidarity with detained journalists
AISA activist Bora also spoke at the press conference, expressing solidarity with journalists who were allegedly detained while covering the protests.
She claimed reporters from The Caravan and The Quint were beaten and detained for hours despite having press cards.
Bora alleged that journalists had their cameras snatched and were warned against covering the protests.
Upcoming protest
Details about the 'Lehra do Tiranga' protest march
Dipke has called on citizens to join the Tiranga march, saying that hoisting the national flag is a democratic right.
"Saurav (Das) and Ashutosh (Ranka) have been put in jail just for waving the Tricolour. So I request all patriots....who love the Tricolour, to gather at Central Park in Connaught Place at 5:00pm," he said on Wednesday.
Das and Ranka were sent to judicial custody for five days after they entered the barricaded Jantar Mantar site by climbing its gates.