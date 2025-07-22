Next Article
Chennai ranked 38th in Swachh Survekshan 2025
Chennai just landed at 38th place in the 2025 Swachh Survekshan, a major cleanliness survey that checks how cities handle waste and hygiene.
Mayor Priya says it's time for everyone to pitch in, urging residents to help make the city cleaner together.
Garbage pick-up vehicles introduced in several zones
With Chennai producing about 6,500 tons of waste every day, garbage piles and unofficial dumping spots are causing headaches for locals.
To tackle this, Mayor Priya has rolled out new garbage pick-up vehicles in several zones and is pushing for better collection strategies, but she reminds everyone that keeping Chennai clean is a shared job.