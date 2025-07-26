Next Article
Chennai: SSI dies after fight with friends
Rajaraman, a 54-year-old Special Sub-Inspector in Chennai, died after an argument with two friends turned violent on July 18 at a commercial complex.
The friends, Rocky and Ayyappan, allegedly pushed him during the fight, leading to serious head injuries.
Police are searching for the accused
Rajaraman was rushed to hospital but passed away a week later on July 25.
Police have registered a case of assault leading to death and are actively searching for Rocky and Ayyappan, who are currently missing.
Investigators are working to piece together what happened.