Kargil Vijay Diwas: Stalin remembers soldiers who laid down lives
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin remembered the soldiers who lost their lives in the 1999 Kargil War, sharing on X, "Tribute to the brave soldiers who defended our motherland with unmatched courage and laid down their lives. Their valor and sacrifice will never be forgotten."
Marks India's win in the 1999 conflict against Pakistan
Kargil Vijay Diwas marks India's win in the 1999 conflict against Pakistani forces, when Indian troops fought tough battles at high altitudes to reclaim mountain posts in Ladakh.
Operation Vijay lasted three months under extreme conditions—this year is its 27th anniversary.
Regained control of its territory
Between May and July 1999, Indian soldiers faced harsh terrain and well-entrenched opponents after Pakistani troops infiltrated Kargil.
Despite all odds, India regained control of its territory, making this a day to honor courage and resilience.
