Delhi-NCR weather: Rain likely over weekend, max temp expected 39°C
Delhi-NCR is in for a mix of sunshine and rain this weekend.
The IMD says there's an 82% chance of rain on Saturday, with muggy temps reaching up to 39.4°C—so expect it to feel pretty warm and sticky.
Week ahead will be mostly rainy
If you're planning to head out, keep an umbrella handy—showers are likely through the week ahead.
The heaviest rain is expected on July 29, when things will finally cool down a bit (hello, 25°C weather!).
Mornings are your best bet for outdoor plans; afternoons will be humid, so stay hydrated if you're venturing out.