Uttarakhand: Kedarnath yatra halted due to heavy rains, landslides
Heavy rains in Uttarakhand have paused the Kedarnath Yatra as landslides blocked key routes and caused flooding.
The IMD has issued orange alerts for several districts, warning of more downpours ahead.
Flooding damages homes, vehicles along Kedarnath highway
Flooding from an overflowing stream also damaged homes and vehicles along the Kedarnath highway.
Major roads like the Yamunotri National Highway and several routes in Bageshwar are cut off, making travel risky for locals and visitors.
Authorities are urging everyone to check weather updates and avoid these areas for now.