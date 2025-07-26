Kargil Vijay Diwas: Gen Chauhan honors soldiers' supreme sacrifice

'Honor these heroes by serving nation'

Chauhan highlighted just how tough things were for Indian troops—fighting on icy mountain peaks against well-prepared enemies, with Pakistan even sending regular soldiers disguised as militants.

He called the win a result of "exemplary leadership, grit, and patriotism," saying it still inspires new generations.

He also urged everyone to honor these heroes by serving the nation with pride and unity—pointing out that families gathered at Dras war memorial today to remember those who made it possible.