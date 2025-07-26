Kargil Vijay Diwas: Gen Chauhan honors soldiers' supreme sacrifice
Today marks 26 years since Kargil Vijay Diwas—India's victory in the 1999 Kargil War.
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan honored the soldiers who gave their lives, calling their actions "supreme sacrifice" and "courage."
The day is a reminder of how far people went to protect the country.
'Honor these heroes by serving nation'
Chauhan highlighted just how tough things were for Indian troops—fighting on icy mountain peaks against well-prepared enemies, with Pakistan even sending regular soldiers disguised as militants.
He called the win a result of "exemplary leadership, grit, and patriotism," saying it still inspires new generations.
He also urged everyone to honor these heroes by serving the nation with pride and unity—pointing out that families gathered at Dras war memorial today to remember those who made it possible.