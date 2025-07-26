Next Article
Kolkata flooding: 117mm rain in a day, flights diverted
Kolkata is dealing with major flooding after relentless monsoon rains, with a record 117mm falling in just one day.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert until July 27, warning of more rain, thunderstorms, and winds up to 30 - 40km/h.
Flights diverted, road travel chaos
Flooding has caused chaos for traffic and airport travel—VIP Road and areas near the airport are under knee-deep water.
While most flights are still running, some have been diverted.
Airlines are urging travelers to check their flight status and leave early due to waterlogged roads.
Situation could get worse over weekend
City officials and airport teams are actively working to pump out water and keep things moving.
With even heavier rain expected soon, everyone's keeping an eye on updates as the situation could get worse over the weekend.