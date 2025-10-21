Chennai weather: Rain likely today; temperature to hover around 30degC

Air quality and visibility

Air quality isn't great, especially near busy roads—PM2.5 is at 60 ug/m3 and PM10 at 99 ug/m3.

With waterlogging and low visibility expected, getting around could be tricky.

The rain isn't stopping soon either: moderate showers are likely Wednesday, heavier ones Thursday, and even if the sun peeks out by Sunday, that sticky humidity will stick around all week.