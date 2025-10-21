Next Article
Chennai weather: Rain likely today; temperature to hover around 30degC
India
Chennai is in for a soggy and humid Tuesday (October 21, 2025), with the IMD predicting a 96% chance of rain.
Expect temperatures between 25°C and 30.7°C, humidity around 80%, and skies staying mostly overcast—showers are likely to pick up by afternoon.
Air quality and visibility
Air quality isn't great, especially near busy roads—PM2.5 is at 60 ug/m3 and PM10 at 99 ug/m3.
With waterlogging and low visibility expected, getting around could be tricky.
The rain isn't stopping soon either: moderate showers are likely Wednesday, heavier ones Thursday, and even if the sun peeks out by Sunday, that sticky humidity will stick around all week.