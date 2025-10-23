Chhatarpur CMO orders staff to dump garbage in BJP leader's
On October 18, Chhatarpur's Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) Shailendra Singh reportedly told sanitation staff to dump garbage inside the house of former BJP Mandal President Mahesh Rai's home after finding waste outside his gate.
Singh was heard saying, "Dalo, inka kachra ghar ke andar dalo" (Put all his garbage in his house).
Rai pushed back, blaming the municipal team for poor waste management and filed a police complaint.
Civic issues and political tensions
This messy standoff isn't just about trash—it suggests ongoing tensions between local officials and politicians over who's responsible for keeping cities clean.
While Rai submitted CCTV footage as evidence, Singh fined him and implied that civic rules should apply to everyone equally.
The incident has sparked debate on social media about accountability and fair enforcement of municipal laws—issues that affect how clean our cities really are.