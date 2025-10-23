Next Article
Chhath Puja: Over 12,000 special trains to keep things moving
India
New Delhi Railway Station is buzzing with people heading to Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh for Chhath Puja.
To keep things moving, Indian Railways has rolled out over 12,000 special trains nationwide.
The station is seeing long lines at ticket counters and entry gates as families get ready for their festive journeys.
Three-tier entry system in place
To manage the rush, a three-tier entry system is in place during peak hours.
Special trains are leaving frequently for places like Patna and Muzaffarpur from Platform 16 on the Ajmeri Gate side.
Extra security from RPF and GRP teams is making sure things stay safe and organized, while vendors and staff work overtime to help travelers catch their trains without hassle.