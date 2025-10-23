Next Article
PM Kisan: Next installment likely in November, check details
India
The next PM Kisan payout is expected in early November, bringing another ₹2,000 directly to eligible farmers' bank accounts.
Since its launch in 2019, this scheme has sent ₹6,000 a year—split into three installments—to help small and marginal farmers manage their expenses.
The last round in August reached over 9.8 crore farmers, including 2.4 crore women.
How to get the benefit
PM Kisan is a big support for India's farming community, offering timely cash boosts every four months.
To get the benefit, farmers need to meet the eligibility rules and finish their e-KYC online.
The official website makes it easy to check your status or apply, and helpline numbers are there if you need extra help.