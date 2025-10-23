Next Article
Kerala on alert for heavy rain over next 24 hours
Heads up, Kerala! The IMD has put out an orange alert for very heavy rain in Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod.
A yellow alert covers the rest of the state for possible isolated downpours over the next day.
This wet spell is thanks to two active weather systems nearby.
Several places recorded over 10cm of rain
Quilandi in Kozhikode saw a whopping 14cm of rain in just 24 hours, with several other spots like Irinjalakuda and Ernakulam South getting hit hard too.
The IMD says heavy rain could continue, so locals are being urged to stay alert and follow general safety updates.