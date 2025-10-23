Chhattisgarh farmer saves in coins to buy daughter scooter

The Honda showroom staff spent three hours counting all the coins before handing over the keys. For Bhagat's daughter Champa, a B.Com student, the new scooter means assisting the family in daily work and transportation of goods.

The family lives in a government-built home with basic amenities like electricity and borewell water.

They benefit from schemes like PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi and Mahtari Vandan—and even scored a mixer grinder in the showroom's festival lucky draw.

It's one of those stories that quietly celebrates persistence, smart saving, and hope for something better.