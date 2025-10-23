Chhattisgarh farmer saves in coins to buy daughter scooter
In a pretty inspiring move, a farmer from Kesarapath village, Chhattisgarh, saved up ₹40,000 in coins over seven months to help buy his daughter a scooter.
Bajrang Ram Bhagat runs a small egg and gram stall and chose to stash away mostly ₹10 coins instead of taking out a loan.
For daughter Champa, the new scooter means more mobility
The Honda showroom staff spent three hours counting all the coins before handing over the keys.
For Bhagat's daughter Champa, a B.Com student, the new scooter means assisting the family in daily work and transportation of goods.
The family lives in a government-built home with basic amenities like electricity and borewell water.
They benefit from schemes like PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi and Mahtari Vandan—and even scored a mixer grinder in the showroom's festival lucky draw.
It's one of those stories that quietly celebrates persistence, smart saving, and hope for something better.