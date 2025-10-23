West Bengal: Drunk man injures nurse after she denies him medicine
At a health center in Birbhum district, West Bengal, a nurse was seriously injured after being attacked by a drunk local resident, Rajib Kahar.
The incident happened on Wednesday evening when she refused to give him medicine.
Kahar responded by striking her with stones, causing head injuries that needed 22 stitches.
Similar incidents in recent months
As the nurse cried for help after her shift, people nearby quickly intervened and handed Kahar over to the police.
Sadly, this isn't an isolated case—recent months have seen several attacks on healthcare workers in West Bengal, especially women.
For example, a junior doctor in Howrah was assaulted and threatened with rape by a home guard and two others, who were relatives of a patient; all were arrested following the complaint lodged by the victim.