India ranks last in global pension index
India just landed at the bottom of the 2025 Mercer CFA Institute Global Pension Index, scoring 43.8 and earning a 'D' grade.
The big issue? Most workers, especially in unorganized sectors, aren't covered by any pension plan.
Meanwhile, countries like Indonesia and Thailand did better, and the Netherlands and Iceland topped the list with strong, well-run systems.
What about other Asian countries?
Singapore is Asia's top performer, scoring 80.8 thanks to its Central Provident Fund that covers pensions, housing, and health needs.
China and Japan also scored higher than India due to their mandatory savings and solid social security.
India has started making changes with schemes like Atal Pension Yojana, but experts say expanding coverage and boosting financial know-how are key steps forward.