India ranks last in global pension index
Oct 23, 2025

India just landed at the bottom of the 2025 Mercer CFA Institute Global Pension Index, scoring 43.8 and earning a 'D' grade.

The big issue? Most workers, especially in unorganized sectors, aren't covered by any pension plan.

Meanwhile, countries like Indonesia and Thailand did better, and the Netherlands and Iceland topped the list with strong, well-run systems.