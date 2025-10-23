Chhath Puja 2025: Dates, rituals, significance

Here's a quick look at the rituals

The rituals start with Nahay Khay on October 25 (a holy dip and simple meal), then Kharna on October 26 (a tough waterless fast that ends with an offering at sunset).

On day three, October 27, comes Sandhya Arghya—devotees gather at riverbanks for evening prayers to the setting sun.

Everything wraps up early on October 28 with Usha Arghya—a dawn prayer that finally ends a marathon 36-hour fast.