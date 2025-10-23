Chhath Puja 2025: Dates, rituals, significance
Chhath Puja, a centuries-old festival dedicated to the Sun God, is coming up from October 25 to 28 this year.
It's a big deal in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal—think fasting by the river, sunrise prayers, and families coming together to show gratitude for life's blessings.
Here's a quick look at the rituals
The rituals start with Nahay Khay on October 25 (a holy dip and simple meal), then Kharna on October 26 (a tough waterless fast that ends with an offering at sunset).
On day three, October 27, comes Sandhya Arghya—devotees gather at riverbanks for evening prayers to the setting sun.
Everything wraps up early on October 28 with Usha Arghya—a dawn prayer that finally ends a marathon 36-hour fast.
Eco-friendly festival
Chhath isn't just spiritual—it's eco-friendly too.
Rituals focus on purity: bathing in rivers, using natural offerings, eating only sattvic (simple vegetarian) food.
It's about connecting with nature as much as honoring tradition—a reminder to keep things clean while celebrating together.