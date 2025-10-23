India to build 20,000km expressways by 2030
India is rolling out a huge plan to build over 20,000km of expressways by 2030, with a whopping ₹20 trillion investment.
The project will upgrade the famous "Golden Quadrilateral" connecting Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata, plus add major East-West and North-South corridors.
The goal? Faster travel, safer roads, and way less time stuck in traffic.
Funding and economic impact
Funding comes from a mix of government money, private investors, and help from global agencies like JICA and the World Bank.
About 2,500km are already up and running; more routes are in progress, with hybrid funding models supporting construction and new technology being used to streamline land acquisition.
By connecting more regions and making transport smoother for goods and people alike, this expressway network is set to give India's economy a solid boost by 2030.