India to build 20,000km expressways by 2030

Funding and economic impact

Funding comes from a mix of government money, private investors, and help from global agencies like JICA and the World Bank.

About 2,500km are already up and running; more routes are in progress, with hybrid funding models supporting construction and new technology being used to streamline land acquisition.

By connecting more regions and making transport smoother for goods and people alike, this expressway network is set to give India's economy a solid boost by 2030.