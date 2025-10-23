Tamil Nadu MLA K Ponnusamy passes away at 74

Ponnusamy won Senthamangalam seat twice

Born in Karavalli on May 8, 1951, Ponnusamy had a long history of heart issues.

He started out with AIADMK before moving to DMK and won the Senthamangalam seat twice—first in 2006 and again in 2021.

Known for championing tribal welfare and rural development, his passing has left a gap in the DMK party. Leaders like Kanimozhi and Chief Minister M K Stalin paid heartfelt tributes to his legacy.

With his death, Senthamangalam will soon see a by-election.