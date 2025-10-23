Next Article
Tamil Nadu MLA K Ponnusamy passes away at 74
DMK MLA K Ponnusamy, who represented Senthamangalam in Tamil Nadu, passed away early Thursday after a cardiac arrest at his residence.
He was 74 and is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.
Despite being rushed to two hospitals, he could not be saved.
Ponnusamy won Senthamangalam seat twice
Born in Karavalli on May 8, 1951, Ponnusamy had a long history of heart issues.
He started out with AIADMK before moving to DMK and won the Senthamangalam seat twice—first in 2006 and again in 2021.
Known for championing tribal welfare and rural development, his passing has left a gap in the DMK party. Leaders like Kanimozhi and Chief Minister M K Stalin paid heartfelt tributes to his legacy.
With his death, Senthamangalam will soon see a by-election.