14 MP children blinded after playing with 'desi firecracker gun'

This year's Diwali celebrations in Madhya Pradesh turned dangerous, with over 122 children hospitalized due to severe eye injuries after playing with the "carbide gun" or "desi firecracker gun." Of the 122, 14 have gone blind. The worst-affected district is Vidisha, where these devices were sold despite a government ban on October 18. Priced between ₹150 and ₹200, these makeshift devices are being sold like toys but explode like bombs.

Medical impact Victims' accounts of the horrific incidents Seventeen-year-old Neha, a victim at Hamidia Hospital, said she couldn't see after her eye burned in an explosion. Another victim, Raj Vishwakarma, lost his eye while trying to make a firecracker gun at home after watching videos on social media. The devices are made with plastic or tin pipes filled with gunpowder, matchstick heads, and calcium carbide. When ignited, they produce a blast that can directly hit the face and eyes.

Medical warning Doctors warn of permanent blindness Doctors across hospitals in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, and Gwalior are treating young patients with these injuries. Hamidia Hospital's Dr. Manish Sharma warned that the device causes direct damage to the eyes and can lead to permanent blindness. Some patients are in the ICU and may never regain full vision. The guns are being sold as "mini cannons" without any safety regulations at local fairs and roadside stalls, police said.