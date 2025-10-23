14 MP children blinded after playing with 'desi firecracker gun'
What's the story
This year's Diwali celebrations in Madhya Pradesh turned dangerous, with over 122 children hospitalized due to severe eye injuries after playing with the "carbide gun" or "desi firecracker gun." Of the 122, 14 have gone blind. The worst-affected district is Vidisha, where these devices were sold despite a government ban on October 18. Priced between ₹150 and ₹200, these makeshift devices are being sold like toys but explode like bombs.
Medical impact
Victims' accounts of the horrific incidents
Seventeen-year-old Neha, a victim at Hamidia Hospital, said she couldn't see after her eye burned in an explosion. Another victim, Raj Vishwakarma, lost his eye while trying to make a firecracker gun at home after watching videos on social media. The devices are made with plastic or tin pipes filled with gunpowder, matchstick heads, and calcium carbide. When ignited, they produce a blast that can directly hit the face and eyes.
Medical warning
Doctors warn of permanent blindness
Doctors across hospitals in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, and Gwalior are treating young patients with these injuries. Hamidia Hospital's Dr. Manish Sharma warned that the device causes direct damage to the eyes and can lead to permanent blindness. Some patients are in the ICU and may never regain full vision. The guns are being sold as "mini cannons" without any safety regulations at local fairs and roadside stalls, police said.
Legal action
Police arrest 6 people for illegal sales
Vidisha police have arrested six people for illegally selling these devices. Inspector RK Mishra confirmed immediate action has been taken against those responsible. The dangerous trend seems to have been fueled by social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube, where videos tagged as the "Firecracker Gun Challenge" have gone viral.