Ayodhya breaks Guinness World Record with 2.6 million+ diyas for Deepotsav India Oct 23, 2025

Ayodhya just set a new Guinness World Record by lighting over 2.6 million diyas along the Saryu River for Deepotsav on October 19, 2025.

More than 30,000 volunteers pitched in to make the city glow, turning the ghats into a stunning sea of lights.

The celebration also featured laser shows and fireworks over the Ram Mandir, making this Diwali extra memorable.