Ayodhya breaks Guinness World Record with 2.6 million+ diyas for Deepotsav
Ayodhya just set a new Guinness World Record by lighting over 2.6 million diyas along the Saryu River for Deepotsav on October 19, 2025.
More than 30,000 volunteers pitched in to make the city glow, turning the ghats into a stunning sea of lights.
The celebration also featured laser shows and fireworks over the Ram Mandir, making this Diwali extra memorable.
More than just a pretty sight
Deepotsav isn't just about pretty lights—it's a huge cultural moment traditionally believed to mark Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya after exile.
Lighting diyas symbolizes good winning over evil and is a cultural practice that brings people together from all walks of life.
This year's massive display was a proud nod to tradition and demonstrated how Ayodhya can unite for something truly special.