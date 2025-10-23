Next Article
Ludhiana: Blast at milk plant kills 1, injures 5
India
A tragic explosion hit the Verka milk plant in Ludhiana on Wednesday night, taking the life of Kunal Jain (43) and injuring five other workers.
The blast happened during boiler repair work at the MILKFED facility, catching everyone off guard.
Repairs on Vishwakarma Day raise questions
The incident has raised questions since Vishwakarma Day is usually a holiday for such plants.
Police are now investigating what led to the repairs happening that day.
The plant's management is cooperating with authorities while the injured workers—Ajit Singh, Puneet Kumar, Kulwant Singh, Davinder Singh Lalton, and Gurtej Singh—recover in hospital.