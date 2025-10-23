Next Article
US consulate in Chennai resumes visa processing after 1-day shutdown
After shutting down for a day, the US Consulate in Chennai is back to processing visas as of October 23, 2025.
Only those with appointments on reopening day could enter; if your slot was canceled, you'll get new interview details soon.
American Citizen Services also running again
American Citizen Services are also running again. If you have questions, just email the Visa Application Center.
Good news: India isn't affected by the new US travel ban for 2025, and popular visas like B1/B2, H1B, and F1 are still open for Indian applicants.
Visa interviews are booked nearly a year out
Even though things are up and running, getting a visa isn't quick—most US consulates in India are booking interviews nearly a year out because of high demand.