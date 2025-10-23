Next Article
Kakinada man, 62, who raped minor girl, dies while escaping
India
A 62-year-old man, Narayana Rao, who was arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl, died while trying to escape from police custody in Kakinada district.
The incident happened in October 2024, after Rao reportedly lured the girl from her hostel and assaulted her in an orchard.
He was booked under the strict Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Details of the case
While being taken to court, Rao asked for a bathroom break and managed to slip away, jumping into a pond in Tuni around 10pm. His body was found the next morning.
The case first came to light when an orchard owner spotted Rao with the girl and filmed their attempted getaway—the video soon went viral and led to his arrest.