Agniveers's retention may go up to 100% in some cases
The Indian Army is considering letting a much higher percentage of Agniveers—its short-term recruits—stay on after their four-year term.
If approved, retention could rise to 70-75% for infantry and combat arms, 80% for technical specialists, and even 100% for Special Forces.
This rethink comes after Agniveers proved themselves during Operation Sindoor earlier this year.
Army wants to keep skilled people as modern tech demands
With the first batch of Agniveers set to finish their stint in late 2026, the Army wants to keep skilled people as modern tech demands more expertise.
Higher retention means less money spent retraining new recruits and more experienced hands on deck, but the Army also wants to keep its force young and ready.
A final proposal will go to the government soon, aiming for a balance between fresh energy and solid experience.