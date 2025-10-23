Agniveers's retention may go up to 100% in some cases

Army wants to keep skilled people as modern tech demands

With the first batch of Agniveers set to finish their stint in late 2026, the Army wants to keep skilled people as modern tech demands more expertise.

Higher retention means less money spent retraining new recruits and more experienced hands on deck, but the Army also wants to keep its force young and ready.

A final proposal will go to the government soon, aiming for a balance between fresh energy and solid experience.