Suspected bomb blast hits Assam railway track; trains delayed 

The damaged track and sleepers were inspected by authorities after a goods train, UP AZARA Sugar, reported a heavy jerk. Superintendent of Railway Police Pranjit Borah said the damage was likely caused by a blast. "It could be a suspected blast," he said, adding that an investigation is underway. The Chief Public Relations Officer of NFR confirmed that state police, the Railway Protection Force (RPF), and intelligence agencies are probing the incident.

Restoration efforts

Track restored, normal train services resumed

The track was restored by 5:25am, and normal train services resumed shortly after. Patrolling in the area has also been intensified to prevent any future incidents. No group has claimed responsibility for the blast so far, but police are exploring all possible leads. The suspected bomb blast comes amid increasing militant attacks in Northeast states in recent weeks. Last week, unidentified assailants attacked an army camp in Assam, Tinsukia, hurling grenades and opening indiscriminate gunfire. Three Army personnel were injured.