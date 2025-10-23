Kerala cop faces heat for Murmu-Sabarimala post India Oct 23, 2025

A Kerala Deputy Superintendent of Police, R Manoj Kumar, landed in hot water after posting a WhatsApp status accusing President Droupadi Murmu of breaking Sabarimala temple traditions during her recent visit.

He also called out the silence of political parties and claimed police helped breach the temple's sacred 18 steps.

The post was up for only 20 minutes before Kumar deleted it, saying it was posted by mistake while traveling.