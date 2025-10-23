Next Article
Kerala cop faces heat for Murmu-Sabarimala post
India
A Kerala Deputy Superintendent of Police, R Manoj Kumar, landed in hot water after posting a WhatsApp status accusing President Droupadi Murmu of breaking Sabarimala temple traditions during her recent visit.
He also called out the silence of political parties and claimed police helped breach the temple's sacred 18 steps.
The post was up for only 20 minutes before Kumar deleted it, saying it was posted by mistake while traveling.
BJP announces protest march in Alathur
The incident quickly drew criticism from various groups.
The district police chief called Kumar's actions a violation of conduct and has asked him to explain himself —further action is pending.
Meanwhile, the BJP announced a protest march in Alathur on October 23.