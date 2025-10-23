Modi to celebrate Patel's 150th birth anniversary at Statue of Unity
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to headline Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary celebrations on October 31 at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat.
The statue—unveiled by Modi in 2018 and still the tallest in the world—stands as a tribute to Patel, who united over 560 princely states into modern India.
More than just a statue
Expect a packed day with cultural programs and pledge ceremonies. This year also marks seven years since the statue was inaugurated.
Built with iron collected from 700,000 villages through a unique Loha campaign, and designed by international teams, it's more than just a monument—it's an experience.
Visitors can ride up to a gallery for views of the landscape, all while celebrating Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and Patel's vision of unity.