Modi to celebrate Patel's 150th birth anniversary at Statue of Unity

More than just a statue

Expect a packed day with cultural programs and pledge ceremonies. This year also marks seven years since the statue was inaugurated.

Built with iron collected from 700,000 villages through a unique Loha campaign, and designed by international teams, it's more than just a monument—it's an experience.

Visitors can ride up to a gallery for views of the landscape, all while celebrating Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and Patel's vision of unity.