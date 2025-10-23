Tripura: BJP workers attacked in tribal area, 6 vehicles damaged

Tensions high ahead of council elections

This clash happened just before a 24-hour bandh called by groups backed by TIPRA Motha, demanding the rollout of the 2024 Tiprasa Accord for tribal rights.

With both BJP and TIPRA Motha trading accusations and threatening to split over delays, tensions are running high—especially with council elections coming up.

The unrest puts coalition stability and tribal development in the spotlight for young people watching Tripura's future unfold.