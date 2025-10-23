Tripura: BJP workers attacked in tribal area, 6 vehicles damaged
On Wednesday, several BJP activists were injured and six vehicles damaged when their vehicles carrying BJP activists were attacked near Khumulwng while heading to an event in Takarjala.
A complaint is being filed with the local police, and Chief Minister Manik Saha has strongly condemned the violence, assuring action against those responsible.
Tensions high ahead of council elections
This clash happened just before a 24-hour bandh called by groups backed by TIPRA Motha, demanding the rollout of the 2024 Tiprasa Accord for tribal rights.
With both BJP and TIPRA Motha trading accusations and threatening to split over delays, tensions are running high—especially with council elections coming up.
The unrest puts coalition stability and tribal development in the spotlight for young people watching Tripura's future unfold.