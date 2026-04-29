Chhattisgarh Board to announce class 10 and 12 results online
India
The Chhattisgarh Board will just announce the class 10 and 12 results.
If you sat for these exams between late February and mid-March, your scores will be live on cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.
To pass, you'll need at least 33% in aggregate of the theory paper and internal assessment.
Use official sites or DigiLocker
Head to the official website, pick your class link, and enter your details to see your result. You can also use DigiLocker if that's easier.
For some context: last year's pass rates were about 77% for class 10 and nearly 82% for class 12.
Missed the mark? Don't stress: compartment exams are available for another shot.