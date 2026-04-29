Chhattisgarh Class 12 provisional results accessible online April 29 2026
India
Big day for Chhattisgarh Class 12 students: CGBSE was set to announce the results today, April 29, 2026.
After weeks of waiting since exams wrapped up in March, you can finally check your provisional scores online.
The final mark sheets will be handed out at your schools soon.
Check results on cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in
Just head over to cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in with your roll number ready, follow the result link, and download your mark sheet.
If the sites are slow, DigiLocker is another handy option for accessing your results.
Keep an eye out for updates on revaluation or supplementary exams if you need them!