Chhattisgarh Class 12 provisional results accessible online April 29 2026

Check results on cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in

Just head over to cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in with your roll number ready, follow the result link, and download your mark sheet.

If the sites are slow, DigiLocker is another handy option for accessing your results.

Keep an eye out for updates on revaluation or supplementary exams if you need them!