Chhattisgarh: EOW charges 2 officials in revenue inspector paper leak

Investigators examining call records and answer patterns

According to the EOW, Virendra Jadav and Hemant Kumar Kaushik shared the exam paper electronically for money, with help from their relatives who coordinated secret prep sessions for candidates.

Raids across seven districts led to seizures of digital records, cash, jewelry, and documents from several officials.

The investigation is still ongoing—EOW chief Amresh Mishra said, "We have arrested two people in the case and filed the charge sheet. Further investigation into the matter will continue," and investigators say they are examining call records and similarities in answer patterns, so further charge sheets are possible.

The case has left many questioning fairness in Chhattisgarh's exams.