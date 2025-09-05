Chhattisgarh hospitals halt Ayushman Bharat scheme treatment over unpaid bills
Hospitals across Chhattisgarh are running into money trouble, with nearly ₹200 crore in unpaid bills piling up under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.
Because of these delays, many hospitals have started asking patients—even those with valid Ayushman cards—to pay out of pocket for treatments that are supposed to be cashless.
The scheme promises up to ₹5 lakh per family each year for medical care, but slow reimbursements are making it tough for hospitals to keep things running smoothly.
Patients forced to pay out of pocket
Dr. Sandeep Dave from Ramkrishna Hospital shared, "Dues are piling up. Without funds, hospitals cannot run the scheme."
Some families have even had to mortgage their land just to cover urgent medical bills.
In response, the Association of Healthcare Providers of India (AHPI) has announced a five-day suspension of services—a move highlighting just how serious the funding crunch has become.
Meanwhile, state officials say enough funds have been released, but hospitals and patients are still stuck waiting for relief.