Chhattisgarh hospitals halt Ayushman Bharat scheme treatment over unpaid bills India Sep 05, 2025

Hospitals across Chhattisgarh are running into money trouble, with nearly ₹200 crore in unpaid bills piling up under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Because of these delays, many hospitals have started asking patients—even those with valid Ayushman cards—to pay out of pocket for treatments that are supposed to be cashless.

The scheme promises up to ₹5 lakh per family each year for medical care, but slow reimbursements are making it tough for hospitals to keep things running smoothly.