Floods in North India: IMD issues alert for Gujarat, Rajasthan
The IMD says heavy rains are easing up in North India, but has put Gujarat on red alert and Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh on orange alert.
Flooding affected parts of Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir.
In Kashmir, landslides and washed-away road patches shut down the Jammu-Srinagar highway, causing major travel issues.
Situation in Punjab and J&K
Punjab is having a tough time—every district is now flood-affected, with over 350,000 people impacted. Thirty lives have been lost so far.
Schools and colleges are closed until September 7. August saw rainfall at 74% above normal—the highest in over 25 years.
Jammu & Kashmir is dealing with blocked roads as rescue efforts continue.
IMD warns of more rains
IMD warns that September could bring even more rain—up to 109% of the usual amount—and there's a risk of landslides or flash floods in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.
If you're in hilly areas, it's smart to stay alert.