Delhi: Pilot arrested for filming woman with hidden camera
A 31-year-old pilot, Mohit Priyadarshi, was arrested in Delhi after he allegedly tried to record a woman without her consent using a lighter-shaped hidden camera near Shani Bazar, Kishangarh Village, on August 30.
The woman noticed the device around 10:20pm and quickly reported it to the police.
Priyadarshi admitted to making videos
Police registered a case under Sections 77 and 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and tracked down Priyadarshi using CCTV footage and local tips.
He admitted to making such videos for his own gratification.
Officers recovered the spy camera and are now checking if there are more victims as part of their ongoing investigation.