Chhattisgarh: Thieves steal 60-foot iron bridge overnight in Korba

How it happened & what's next

The thieves cut the bridge apart with gas-cutters and even took a 40-foot support beam for a water pipeline—but luckily didn't damage the pipeline itself, sparing water trouble for around 2.5 lakh residents.

Councillor Laxman Shrivas reported the theft, prompting local officials to set up a special police team to hunt down scrap mafias.

As of January 23, police are checking CCTV footage and raiding scrap dealers, but no arrests yet—the investigation is still on.