Chhattisgarh: Thieves steal 60-foot iron bridge overnight in Korba
India
In Korba, Chhattisgarh, thieves managed to steal an entire 60-foot-long iron bridge—yes, the whole thing—overnight.
The bridge, built about 40 years ago and weighing up to 30 tons, was last used late Saturday and found missing on Sunday morning.
It connected two villages.
How it happened & what's next
The thieves cut the bridge apart with gas-cutters and even took a 40-foot support beam for a water pipeline—but luckily didn't damage the pipeline itself, sparing water trouble for around 2.5 lakh residents.
Councillor Laxman Shrivas reported the theft, prompting local officials to set up a special police team to hunt down scrap mafias.
As of January 23, police are checking CCTV footage and raiding scrap dealers, but no arrests yet—the investigation is still on.