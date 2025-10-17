Next Article
Chhoti Diwali 2025: Date, significance, rituals, and more
Chhoti Diwali—also called Naraka Chaturdashi—is celebrated on Monday, October 20, 2025.
The day honors Lord Krishna's win over the demon Narakasura and stands for light beating darkness.
Key rituals of the day
People wake up early for an oil bath (think of it as a fresh start), especially during the Abhyang Snan Muhurat.
Homes get decked out with diyas and rangoli, and there's plenty of sweet sharing with friends and family.
Day's significance
Chhoti Diwali is all about clearing out old energy and making space for good fortune as part of the main Diwali celebrations on October 20.
It's a day to reset—mentally and spiritually—so you're ready to welcome prosperity and happiness with Lakshmi Puja.