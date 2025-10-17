Diwali in Delhi: 40% rise in firecracker use expected

About 34% of respondents say they're planning to burst crackers this year. About half will mix green and regular types, while the other half will stick to green ones. The order tries to balance festive fun with air quality worries, but many are concerned pollution could still spike.

Concerns about illegal, regular crackers sneaking in

Green crackers are only allowed between 6-7am and 8-10pm and sales need QR code verification.

But there's concern about illegal, regular crackers sneaking in from neighboring states, which caused pollution problems last year.

Breaking the rules can mean losing your license and facing penalties, so keeping an eye on things is key to making these new measures work.