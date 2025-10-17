Next Article
UP: One-month-old baby found on road after mother's dowry murder
India
A heartbreaking incident in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh: a one-month-old baby was found left lying on the roadside after the alleged dowry-related murder of his mother, Monica.
Police say Monica died from internal injuries after being kicked, and her husband Ashok has been arrested.
Baby was lying on the road
Monica's family shared that she faced ongoing harassment from her husband and his brother, and that they were even assaulted when they arrived for her funeral.
Shockingly, they saw the infant thrown onto the road. Local villagers stepped in to help the crying baby, and police have promised strict action against everyone involved.