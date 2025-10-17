India's 2025 monsoon: Heaviest rainfall in over a decade
India's 2025 monsoon was unusually intense, with rainfall at 108% of the long-term average.
Climate change is now seen as the main reason behind these heavier, more concentrated downpours—which led to 1,528 deaths and 2,277 flood incidents across the country.
Uneven distribution of rain across the country
Not all parts of India got the same rain: Northwest India had its wettest monsoon since 2001, while East and Northeast India actually saw 20% less rain than usual.
The rapidly warming Himalayas faced more flash floods, and states like Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir reported high numbers of deaths from heavy rains.
Experts warn of challenges ahead
Experts warn that stronger, less predictable monsoons will make water management and farming tougher.
They're urging quick action and smarter planning so India can handle these climate-driven changes and stay prepared for future wild weather swings.