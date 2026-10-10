Chief Justice of India asks authorities to release detained lawyers
The Chief Justice of India is understood to have communicated to the authorities to release the lawyers who were detained while protesting near the court.
The Supreme Court Bar Association called out the use of force against advocates, junior, senior, and women alike, and asked the Chief Justice of India to make sure those held get legal help.
The protest was about demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, but police blocked their planned march to Jantar Mantar.
Police detain 1,500 including CJP leaders
This all unfolded just before a planned Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) rally, which saw Delhi ramp up security with 25,000 police and paramilitary on duty and metro restrictions at 45 stations.
Police denied permission for the CJP protest over notice issues, leading to around 1,500 detentions, including some top CJP leaders as soon as they arrived in the city.