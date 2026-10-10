Chief Justice Surya Kant intervenes, frees lawyers near Supreme Court
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant personally intervened to get lawyers released after they were detained during protests in the Supreme Court area.
The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) had reached out for help, saying police used unnecessary force.
Thanks to CJI Kant's quick action, the lawyers were freed.
Hundreds detained in Jantar Mantar crackdown
Police had blocked permission for a CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, saying organizers didn't give enough notice.
Despite this, more than 500 people (including activists and opposition leaders) were detained in a heavy security clampdown.
SCBA president Pradeep Rai thanked CJI Kant for stepping in and shared that anyone found to be in custody would be released immediately once their details were provided.
The incident sparked criticism from several political leaders.