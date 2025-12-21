Chillai-Kalan: Kashmir-Leh get their 1st snow of the season India Dec 21, 2025

Leh and Kashmir just saw their first snowfall on Sunday, kicking off Chillai-Kalan—the region's 40-day stretch of serious winter.

The fresh snow finally cleared up the air after a long dry spell, making it easier to breathe and drawing tourists back to hotspots like Gulmarg and Sonamarg.

But the heavy snowfall also meant some key highways were shut down for now.