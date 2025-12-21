Next Article
Chillai-Kalan: Kashmir-Leh get their 1st snow of the season
India
Leh and Kashmir just saw their first snowfall on Sunday, kicking off Chillai-Kalan—the region's 40-day stretch of serious winter.
The fresh snow finally cleared up the air after a long dry spell, making it easier to breathe and drawing tourists back to hotspots like Gulmarg and Sonamarg.
But the heavy snowfall also meant some key highways were shut down for now.
Why does this matter?
Besides giving everyone those classic winter vibes, the snow is actually helping people with breathing issues by cleaning up pollution.
Temperatures have dropped—Srinagar hit 4°C, while Gulmarg dipped to -1.5°C—and more snow or rain is expected over the next couple of days as winter really settles in.